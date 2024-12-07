Dubai Groom Duped: Baraat Stranded at Fake Wedding Venue in Punjab

When the groom and his entourage reached the specified venue, they found nothing in place, leading to confusion and embarrassment. After waiting in vain, the groom realized he had been duped. Shocked by the deception, he filed a police complaint seeking action against the woman and her alleged family members.

The groom told authorities that he had trusted the bride based on their Instagram interactions and the conversations he had with her so-called relatives. “Everything seemed genuine,” he said, adding that the transfer of ₹50,000 was made as part of the wedding arrangements. The incident has raised concerns about online scams and the growing use of social media platforms for fraudulent activities.

Local authorities in Moga have launched an investigation into the case. Initial inquiries suggest that the Instagram account used to communicate with the groom might have been fake. Police are working to trace the individuals involved and determine whether it is part of a larger con operation targeting vulnerable individuals.

This incident has sparked discussions about the need for caution in online interactions, particularly when it comes to significant personal commitments like marriage. It also highlights the importance of verifying identities and arrangements before proceeding with events of such magnitude. For the groom, what was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a deeply embarrassing and costly ordeal.