Drunk patient creates ruckus at GTB Hospital, attacks doctor

New Delhi:�A patient, allegedly drunk, created ruckus in the neurosurgery department of Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital during treatment, breaking fixtures and threatening doctors on duty, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday. On Monday evening, a patient became violent during an examination, abused doctors, nurses, and staff on duty, and attempted to assault them, the Resident Doctors' Association of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and GTB Hospital said in a statement.

The patient also broke cabin partitions and smashed glass fixtures, it said.

"There was an incident of verbal abuse in the Neurosurgery Department, where a patient not only abused the doctor on duty but also vandalised hospital property," RDA President Rajat Sharma told PTI.

Sharma said the RDA submitted a letter reporting the violence to the administration but no FIR was filed yet. "Such acts of violence against resident doctors are unacceptable."

He said the association has been consistently demanding an increase in security measures and deployment of more guards.

"Despite our repeated appeals, no action has been taken on this matter," he said.