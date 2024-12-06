Drugs worth Rs 34 crore destroyed in Nagaland

Kohima: The Nagaland Police has destroyed drugs worth over Rs 34 crore at Dimapur, an official said on Friday. The Drugs Disposal Committee (DDC) carried out the destruction of seized narcotic and psychotropic substances at the Dimapur Municipal Council dumping ground on Thursday, he said.

The destroyed drugs include brown sugar and heroin, crystal meth and opium straw. Methamphetamine or meth is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

"These banned drugs were seized in 79 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 across police stations under CP Dimapur," the official said. The destruction was carried out in the presence of senior officials, he added.