Drugs worth over Rs 3 cr seized in Guwahati, 4 held

Guwahati: Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore have been recovered from Assam's Guwahati and four people, including a woman, have been arrested in this connection, police on Wednesday.

The Guwahati police, in a series of posts on X, said that narcotics substances like heroin and 'Yaba' tablets were recovered from a guest house in Hatigaon area of the city.





"An EGPD team from Dispur PS seized 10,000 'Yaba' tablets, 11 grams of suspected heroin in 5 soap boxes after it carried out a raid," it added.





The team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) also nabbed four peddlers, including a 40-year-old woman, and seized four mobile phones along with Rs 5,000 in cash from their possession, it said.





A senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be over Rs 3.08 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.





'Yaba' or 'crazy medicine' in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.