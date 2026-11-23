New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the country's youth to stay away from drugs, warning that addiction not only destroys their future but also shatters the dreams of their families.

Addressing a gathering after attending a Shabad Kirtan at Delhi Lok Niwas on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, Modi called upon families, gurdwaras and social organisations to join hands to protect young people from drug addiction.

"When youth come under the influence of drugs, dreams of their families get shattered," he said, stressing that society had a collective responsibility to guide the younger generation towards a better future.

The Prime Minister's remarks assume significance ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, where drug abuse remains a major concern. The Centre has set a target of making India drug-free by 2029.

"May every youth of the country be free from drugs. May they fulfil their dreams. May they study well, move forward, and enhance the pride of their family and the nation. Families have a massive role to play in this effort," Modi said.

"Our Sangat, our Gurdwaras, our social institutions — all together can give direction to the youth and encourage them to choose the right path," he added.

Invoking Guru Nanak Dev's message of Sarbat Da Bhala, or the welfare of all, the Prime Minister also called for global peace amid continuing conflicts and violence.

"At a time when conflicts and violence affect people across the world, this message of peace, safety and dignity for everyone becomes even more important," he said.

Modi said the teachings and sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus continued to inspire the country and would play a vital role in achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat.

Recalling the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, he said the Sikh Gurus had kept alive the spirit of protecting the country during some of the most difficult periods in its history.

The Prime Minister said his government had worked over the past 12 years to preserve and promote Sikh heritage, including commemorating the contributions of the Gurus and the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas.

He also referred to his recent visit to the historic Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara in the Philippines, whose redevelopment is being supported by India.

Earlier, Modi bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib and attended the Shabad Kirtan at Lok Niwas, the official residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union ministers and other dignitaries attended the programme.

Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary will be celebrated on Tuesday.