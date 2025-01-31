Droupadi Murmu to address Parliament today

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address both the Houses of Parliament on Friday, marking the beginning of the Budget Session. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Friday. After the President’s address, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha separately. Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Saturday for the eighth consecutive time.

The Budget Session will be held from January 31 to April 4 in two phases. The first part of the Session will end on February 13 and the second phase will begin on March 10.