Dropout Rate a Primary School Level in MP Brought to Zero: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that the primary school level dropout in the state has been brought to zero due to improvements made in the education system.

Addressing the Republic Day function at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Yadav said that his government has undertaken several measures to improve the education system in the state, particularly at the school level.

Following this, the dropout rate in the primary school level has come down from six percent to zero in 2024-25.

He said that education in Madhya Pradesh is deeply rooted in Indian culture and values, noting that Lord Krishna received education at the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain.

He said that a total of 369 Sandipani schools, equipped with modern infrastructure and other facilities, have been started in the state.

Three new universities have been established in memory of tribal heroes, and credit-certificate courses in 22 Indian and foreign languages are being launched.

The seats in the government polytechnic colleges have increased by over 21 percent.

Mr. Yadav said that the government is paying fees of 8.5 lakh students studying in private schools under various schemes.

He said that his government plans to develop the healthcare infrastructure in a big way.

As part of the plan, the government plans to establish six new medical colleges by 2028

The state currently has 19 medical colleges in the government sector and 14 in the private sector.

He said that his government plans to give special focus on the development of farmers in the state in the current year by declaring the year as ‘Year of Farmers’.

He also highlighted various achievements of his government.