Drones prohibited at RGIA and surroundings in view of Vice-President’s visit

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Wednesday said no flying activities of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircrafts, will be allowed over the area of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, Nandigama and Kothur police stations limits.



He issued the order to this effect in view of the visit of Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar accompanied by his spouse Dr. Sudesh Dhankar.

Mohanty said any person contravening this order would be punishable under relevant sections of law. This order would remain in force from August 16 to 17.