Dr Mathai’s Seeks Revocation of Iskcon Ban, Withdrawal of Yunus Nobel Prize

Pune: Dr Abraham Mathai, former vice chairman of Maharashtra State Minority Commission, has demanded the revoking of the ban on ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) in Bangladesh and the withdrawing of Muhammad Yunus' Nobel Peace Prize.

Condemning the recent arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari by the detective branch of the Bangladesh police on November 25, he said the spiritual leader was charged with sedition for peacefully advocating for the rights and safety of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Das Brahmachari was detained at Dhaka Airport shortly after he led a massive rally demanding protection against targeted hate attacks by radical Islamist groups.

“The attack against the Hindus is a blatant disregard for human rights of the Hindus in Bangladesh,” Dr Mathai, also the founder and director of Mumbai-based Harmony Foundation, an NGO, said.

He said Bangladesh must acknowledge the sacrifices India made during the 1971 Liberation War, which secured its freedom from Pakistan’s Military's oppression.

“Indian soldiers, including over 50 from the Rajputana Rifles, shed their blood alongside the Mukti Jodhas for Bangladesh’s independence. Yet today, the Hindu community, which stood by Bangladesh during its birth and chose to stay, faces ruthless persecution. How can Bangladesh inflict such atrocities on its Hindu minorities, who stood by the nation during its liberation and trusted its promise of equality?"

Dr Mathai said the situation for minorities in Bangladesh has worsened dramatically since the political shift in August that saw former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ousted from power.

Under the new regime, led by Muhammad Yunus, reports suggest a surge in radical Islamist influence. “This has coincided with an increase in temple vandalizations, hate crimes, and systematic suppression of free speech,” Dr Mathai said, pointing out that the plight of the Hindu minority has become more precarious than ever before.

“It makes no sense to refer to ISKCON as a radical outfit or to ban them, especially when they are widely known for their philanthropic efforts worldwide,” Dr Mathai said.

He said during the lockdown caused by the COVID outbreak, ISKCON organized free meals for vast sections of society who could not fend for themselves, including the migrant labor camp that Harmony Foundation had set up in Versova, Andheri, Mumbai.

“Hence, labeling them as such is not only unjustifiable but also outright unfair,” Dr Mathai said.

He has also called for global intervention, urging the international community, including human rights organizations and the United Nations Human Rights Council, to hold the Bangladesh government accountable for the atrocities committed against the Hindus in Bangladesh.

Dr Mathai has also demanded that the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Muhammad Yunus should be withdrawn. "He has failed to take a bold stand against the persecution of Hindu minorities, and succumbed instead to the influence of radical Islamist elements,” he reiterated.

Dr Mathai said a true recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize must uphold its values and demonstrate leadership that does not discriminate, especially when Bangladesh faces such grave injustices.

Dr Mathai has also urged immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and stop increasing attacks on Hindu minorities.