Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati to visit Puri on Jan 2, to take oath as Odisha Governor on Jan 3

Bhubaneswar: The newly-appointed Governor of Odisha, Hari Babu Kambhampati is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar tomorrow. As per official sources, the Odisha Governor will subsequently visit Puri and seek blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Hari Babu Kambhampati is scheduled to take oath as the new Odisha Governor on January 3, 2025. The 71-year-old Mizoram Governor will replace Raghubar Das.

Expectations will be high on Hari Babu Kambhampati who is a qualified engineer and a teacher. Apart from being a teacher, he has a lot of experience in politics. He has experience of 24 years as an Associate Professor at Andhra University Engineering College, where he significantly contributed to the academic development of engineering students, providing them with the necessary skills for their careers.

Earlier, the President of India accepted the resignation of Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha. Das was appointed to the position of Governor on October 18, 2023.

Subsequently, President of India Droupadi Murmu appointed Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati as the new Governor of Odisha after Raghubar Das resigned from the position.