Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Files DRHP For IPO

Mumbai: Temasek Holdings and TPG-backed eye care services Dr. Agarwal Health Care filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The IPO with a face value of Re 1 per equity share is a mix of a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of over 6.95 million equity shares by the promoter and other selling shareholders.

The proceeds from the fresh issue up to Rs 195 crore will be used for repayment of certain borrowings; general corporate purposes, and unidentified inorganic acquisition, the DRHP said.

Dr. Agarwal Health Care, under the leadership of its chairman, Dr. Amar Agarwal, who has over 35 years of experience in the eye care sector, offers a wide array of services. These include cataract, refractive, and other surgeries, consultations, diagnosis, non-surgical treatments, and the sale of optical products, contact lenses, accessories, and eye care-related pharmaceutical items.