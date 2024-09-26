DPIIT to Appoint Survey Agencies to Assess Regulatory Costs Across States

NEW DELHI: In a move to ascertain the cost of regulation, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) under commerce ministry is mulling to appoint survey agencies in the country. The department is undertaking an exercise to assess the cost of regulations in states with a view to further improving the ease of doing business.



As per a request for proposal or RFP of the department, the DPIIT has proposed to undertake the measurement of administrative cost burden related to multiple compliance requirements prescribed by the government departments across the country. “The objective of this exercise is to conduct the survey of industry users, intermediaries and interviewing experts related to identified services across all states/Union Territories in India,” it said.

The DPIIT is also seeking to employ the services of qualified survey agencies to assist in this initiative. “The objectives of the assignment included objectively measuring the administrative cost burden arising from shortlisted government services across India — within the guidelines of the CoR-2.0 (cost of regulation) framework by DPIIT; and undertaking comprehensive survey activity across the country and capturing the required data points as per the framework,” it said.

Interested applicants are requested to submit their responses to the RFP on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Portal by September 30. Through this, the official said, states will get insight into reforms, which they can bring to improve the business climate for industry.

However, an official said that seeking a number of papers and delays in giving approvals or clearances involves cost to the industry. The department is taking a series of measures to reduce the compliance burden of the industry and improve the ease of doing business. It has removed or simplified thousands of obsolete provisions and has rolled out a national single-window system for faster approvals and clearances.