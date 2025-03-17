Doval hosts 20 intel chiefs to combat terror

New Delhi: One day before the annual international conference “The Raisina Dialogue,” National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Sunday led a high-level security discussion with the top intelligence chiefs or deputy chiefs from 20 nations, including US director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The focus of the meeting was to bolster intelligence sharing mechanisms to combat terrorism and various transnational crimes.

According to sources, the closed-door conference centered on strengthening intelligence cooperation against counterterrorism, financial crimes, and cyber threats. Delegates also discussed critical global issues such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East. India’s priority, officials noted, was ensuring that no participating country’s territory is used for anti-India activities — an area of concern given recent activities in the UK, Canada, and New Zealand.

Gabbard’s presence in New Delhi marks the first high-level visit from the new administration led by President Donald Trump. Her trip is part of a wider multi-nation journey focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. She previously announced her itinerary via social media platform X, indicating visits to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France on her return to Washington, D.C.

Besides the US, intelligence chiefs from Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and other partner countries participated, engaging in in-depth discussions about reinforcing intelligence-sharing frameworks. Sources highlighted that robust partnerships among these nations are critical for effectively addressing emerging security challenges around the world.

The security conclave was convened by India’s National Security Council Secretariat, traditionally held a day before the Raisina Dialogue since 2022. The Raisina Dialogue — India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics — will be held from March 17 to 19, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to inaugurate the event on Monday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, this year’s Dialogue — its 10th edition — will see participation from representatives of approximately 125 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and government, top military commanders, industry leaders, technology experts, academics, journalists, and strategic affairs specialists.