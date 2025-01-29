Domicile-based reservations for PG Medical admissions impermissible: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that domicile-based reservations in PG Medical courses is impermissible and held that it violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court ruled that providing for domicile residence-based reservations for admissions into PG Medical courses within the State quota is constitutionally impermissible.

The Apex Court stated that the PG Medical seats under the State quota are to be filled on the basis of merit in NEET exam.