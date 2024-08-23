Doctors remove 50 cm hairball from 10-year-old girl's stomach in Mumbai

Hyderabad: Recently, doctors removed a hairball from the stomach of a 10-year-old girl from Vasai, Mumbai. The kid had a compulsive habit of eating hair, which resulted in the Rapunzel syndrome. She had to undergo gastronomy to remove the 50 cm huge lump of hair which was trapped in her stomach and had extended into the small intestine.

The girl was consulted by doctors in the vicinity after experiencing acute abdomen pain, nausea, and vomiting for 15 to 20 days, but the cause could not be determined in the beginning. The child experienced extreme abdominal pain with a palpable firm to hard mass, severe malnourishment, severe weight loss, and constipation lasting four to five days.

By doing an ultrasound, the cause was identified to be the presence of a lump of hair. She was confirmed to have Trichophagia, compulsive eating of hair associated with trichotillomania (hair pulling). Due to the ingestion of hair, she developed Rapunzel syndrome, a rare condition in which a huge hairball, known as a trichobezoar, becomes trapped in the stomach and spreads into the small intestine. This results to have long braid-like extensions, out of hairballs.

The pediatric surgery team at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Parel, surgically removed the 50 cm-long hairball by gastronomy following psychological evaluation and counseling by psychiatrists.

Doctors say the Rupunzel syndrome is most likely to occur in young women with psychiatric disorders. Compared to men, women are far more likely to have this disorder. It affects children, teenage girls, and young women under 30 in roughly 8 out of 10 cases.

Doctors also cautioned the parents against such concerning diseases.