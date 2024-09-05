Doctor’s Rape Case: Ex-RG Kar Principal Ordered Crime Scene Repair

Kolkata: Former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) Dr Sandip Ghosh, arrested by the CBI on corruption charges, had ordered a repair and reconstruction work at the state run-healthcare institute a day after the brutal rape and murder of an-duty female doctor at a seminar hall there early on August 9.

Following the order, a portion of the hall was found demolished, triggering allegations on the RGKMCH authorities of destroying evidence on the pretext of repair. A protest by the junior doctors forced the demolition work to stop. In its primary status report, the CBI also informed the Supreme Court that the place of occurrence was altered.

The order which came to light on Thursday was titled “Repair/ Renovation/ Reconstruction of on-duty Doctors' Rooms along with separate attached toilets in all departments of RGKMC&H, Kolkata on urgent basis.”

On August 10, Dr Ghosh wrote to the Executive Engineer, PWD Civil of the hospital “I would like to inform you that there are deficiency of on duty Doctors' Rooms and separate attached toilets in various departments of RGKMC&H, Kolkata. You are hereby requested to do the needful immediately as per demand of Residents' Doctors of RGKMC&H.”

He added, “The issue is already discussed and resolved in the meeting with Principal Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare Government of West Bengal & and the Director of Medical Education, Department of Health & Family Welfare Government of West Bengal today in the Board Room of PJE of RGKMC&H.”