Doctor's rape and murder: Report says glass shards found in eyes

Kolkata: Hundreds of doctors are protesting across West Bengal and in several other states in the country against the brutal rape and murder of a train doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, even as horrifying details emerged from the post-mortem reports of the victim.

According to autopsy report, the accused, Sanjay Roy, had beaten up the trainee doctor when she tried to resist and protect herself, before being raped and murdered.

Cut marks were found on the victim's hands and face. The report also indicated that a brutal blow led to shards of glass from her spectacles to break and enter her eyes. There were injuries marks on her had too as the accused slammed the doctor's head against the wall.

The accused reportedly covered the victim's mouth with pressure while banging her head against the wall, which led to injury marks on the victim's face. The accused even strangled the trainee doctor to death.

According to several reports, the doctors also found several injury marks on her private parts thereby indicating rape.

According to News 18 Bangla, Roy was drunk when he raped the trainee doctor. Cut marks were also spotted on the accused's hands and face, indicating that the victim tried to resist the torture.

According to another report by Anandbazaar Patrika, the victim watched Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw as a part of the Paris Olympics, before having dinner at 2.30 am that night, along with four of her colleagues.

Later, she headed to the seminar hall where she wrapped a red blanket and slept on the blue carpet.

Reportedly, the accused attacked her when she asleep.