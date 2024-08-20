Doctor's Murder: Autopsy Exposes Brutal Assailant

A harrowing picture of violence and brutality has emerged from the post-mortem examination of the junior doctor tragically murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The autopsy, conducted on August 9th, uncovered a distressing catalogue of injuries inflicted upon the victim.



The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be the combined effects of manual strangulation and suffocation. The manner of death was unequivocally classified as homicide. These findings paint a grim portrait of the victim's final moments, marked by a desperate struggle for survival.

Beyond the fatal injuries, the autopsy revealed a disturbing pattern of physical abuse. Sixteen external wounds, including abrasions on the face, neck, arms, and knees, documented the violence perpetrated against the young doctor. Additionally, nine internal injuries to the neck, scalp, and other body parts further underscored the brutality of the attack.

A particularly chilling aspect of the report is the medical evidence supporting the occurrence of sexual assault. The findings indicate forceful penetration of the genitalia, leaving no doubt about the horrific nature of the crime.

The autopsy results have sent shockwaves through the community and beyond, highlighting the urgent need for increased safety measures, particularly for women, in educational and healthcare settings. As investigations into this heinous crime continue, the public awaits justice for the victim and her family.

The tragic loss of a promising young doctor has ignited a national conversation about the safety and security of women in India. The gruesome details of the autopsy have served as a stark reminder of the pervasive threat of violence faced by women, even within the hallowed halls of institutions dedicated to healing.

As the nation mourns the untimely death of this young medical professional, it is imperative that steps are taken to prevent such atrocities from occurring again. Increased security measures, stricter laws, and a societal shift towards gender equality are essential in creating a safer environment for all women.

The autopsy report stands as a chilling testament to the inhumanity inflicted upon the victim. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to address the issue of violence against women. Only through collective efforts can society hope to create a future free from fear and violence.