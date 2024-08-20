Doctor rape-murder case: CJI assures setting up task force on safety of doctors

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would constitute a national task force to ensure safety of doctors. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud while hearing the arguments in the Kolkata medic rape-murder case urged the protesting doctors to resume work. A bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud slammed the West Bengal government and R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital administration for delaying the filing of the FIR.

Besides the CJI, the bench includes Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra heard the matter which has been titled: “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issues”.



The CBI took over the probe from Kolkata police following directions passed by the Calcutta high court on August 13. The high court had expressed lack of satisfaction with the Kolkata Police and passed the order after hearing petitions filed by one of the parents of the victim and certain other individuals.

