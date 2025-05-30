Doctor Booked For 2021 ‘Kill Covid Patient’ Comment

Mumbai: Maharashtra police have registered an FIR against a senior government doctor for allegedly instructing another medic to ‘kill’ a Covid patient during the second wave of the crisis in 2021.

In an audio clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the doctor from a government hospital at Udgir can be heard saying, “Don’t allow anyone to go inside, just kill that Dayami woman.”

The accused, Dr Shashikant Deshpande, who was the additional district surgeon at Udgir Government Hospital during the second wave of the pandemic, was caught in an audio clip.

The clip, which went viral on social media, allegedly captured a conversation between Dr Deshpande and Dr Shashikant Dange. In the audio, the doctor can be heard saying, “Don’t allow anyone to go inside, just kill that Dayami woman.”

The patient, Kausar Fatima, was admitted with Covid-19 symptoms on April 15, 2021, and later recovered after a 10-day stay.

Her husband, Dayami Ajimoddin Gaussoddin, has now registered a formal police complaint, saying he was present when the alleged conversation took place.

As per the FIR, Gaussoddin said he overheard the call while sitting beside Dr Dange, who had placed the phone on speaker while eating lunch.

Deshpande allegedly not only made the shocking ‘kill’ comment but also used caste-based slurs, which Gaussoddin said caused him deep emotional and religious hurt.

Latur police, who have begun a probe into the matter, have seized Dr Deshpande’s mobile phone and issued a notice to him.