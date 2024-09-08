Dissidents raise voices in Haryana BJP

New Delhi: With growing internal dissent, the BJP in Haryana is facing significant pre-election challenges. Tensions escalated after the party released its first list of 67 candidates, prompting a wave of resignations from several ministers and legislators. Dissident leaders have voiced open opposition, putting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in a difficult position.

The BJP has seen a massive rebellion from senior figures since the list was announced. In the past few days, over 72 party leaders, including current and former MLAs, ministers, and district office bearers, have resigned. Among the prominent names are Haryana ministers Ranjit Singh Chautala and Bishamber Singh Balmiki. Savitri Jindal, mother of BJP MP Naveen Jindal, has declared her intention to run as an independent candidate. Former ministers Ranjit Singh Chautala and Kavita Jain have also decided to contest independently. Additionally, Karan Dev Kamboj, the president of Haryana BJP OBC Morcha and a former minister, resigned from his post, while MLA Laxman Napa has joined the Congress. Kamboj is also expected to contest as an independent.

The party’s former state president, Rambilas Sharma, expressed dissatisfaction after his exclusion from the candidate list. Addressing supporters, he lamented the party’s decision, saying, “I struggled for 55 years, and now they want to push me aside. We planted the seeds of this party, and it hurts to see it neglected.”

Aditya Chautala, grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, also resigned from the party and his corporate post, joining the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) at a rally in Sirsa district. He will contest from Dabwali in the upcoming Assembly elections.

A senior BJP leader attributed the rebellion to ticket denials, with loyalists feeling sidelined in favor of newcomers. Many sitting MLAs were reportedly denied tickets to address local anti-incumbency sentiments.

While the desertions have put the BJP and Chief Minister Saini in a difficult position, the party has been actively reaching out to dissidents. Despite the growing rebellion, BJP leaders downplayed the situation, suggesting that independent candidates would split votes, which could ultimately benefit the party. "If independents win, it would still help us," a party leader remarked.