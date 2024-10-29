Diljit Singh's concert leaves JLN stadium in a mess, SAI responds

New Delhi: Noticing litter and broken sports equipment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, a Delhi-based athlete in a social media post pointed fingers at organisers and few irresponsible fans that attended the Diljit Singh's concert on 26 and 27 of this month.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, whose craze brought about 70,000 people to the stadium to watch him perform, had created a cheerful and vibrant atmosphere in the national capital.

However, like the famous Buddhist saying goes "after good times, bad times are bound to happen" the immense energy during the concert turned into a mess after the show, with people pointing fingers at the organisers over the stadium's condition.

Beant Singh, a professional international athlete in a post on Instagram claimed that sports equipment in the stadium including hurdles were vandalised by fans. He also said that the stadium is closed for the coming 10 days stopping athletes from practice.

"This is the situation with sports and sports-persons in India, people drink and party at places where people are supposed to practice. This is the reason why sports persons in the country are finding it difficult to win medals, whatever medals the country is getting it is because of their personal efforts," he said in an emotional monologue.