DigiLocker gov app helps you digitize & store documents
Mumbai: Imagine the plight of a person who has lost the physical copy of his birth certificate, his degrees, investments made, property documents, and other relevant documents in a natural disaster. He would have to run pillar to post to get a duplicate copy of them. To make matters easier, the government in 2015 launched DigiLocker, a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.
DigiLocker will allow you access to digital versions of various documents including driver's licenses, vehicle registration certificates, Aadhaar cards, and ration cards. You even have the option of viewing your CBSE, ICSE, competitive exam scores and even obtaining their verified marksheets through the DigiLocker platform.
According to its website, till date around 33.28 crore Indians use DigiLocker and have stored 776 crore documents. Around 986 issuers are integrated with DigiLocker including UIDAI, Ministry of Transport, CBSE, ICSE, state education boards, all insurance companies, banks, mutual funds, EPFO, several universities, state municipal corporations, state government departments.
The dashboard will show you Issued Documents and Uploaded Documents section. In the Issued Documents section, you will find the URL of the documents issued by government agencies, business entities that will issue documents directly into your DigiLocker for your convenience. Cross-agency sharing of documents is possible in DigiLocker. Sharing of documents can be done only with the consent of the account holder. The Uploaded Documents section contains the documents which you
uploaded to DigiLocker. You get a storage space of one GB in DigiLocker. A significant benefit of DigiLocker is the faster use of documents. This is because apart from producing physical documents, time is also spent in verifying the same. With DigiLocker, documents are pre-verified and can be submitted instantly. Besides, self-attestation is easier with the E-Sign facility available in DigiLocker.
The URL to access DigiLocker is https://digilocker(dot)gov(dot)in
Users need to possess an Aadhaar number to use DigiLocker. During registration, user identity is verified using a one-time password (OTP) sent to the linked mobile number.
Digilocker is free of cost. One need not pay any sum to open a locker to store the documents. One can access the Digilocker through the Umang app too. You can access documents at any time from anywhere.
