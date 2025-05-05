Digha Temple Not Jagannath Dham, Clarifies Gajapati Maharaja of Puri

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst a growing controversy, the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, has categorically stated that the newly built Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal, cannot be referred to as ‘Jagannath Dham.’ In a statement issued on Monday, he emphasised that only Shree Purushottama Kshetra, popularly known as Shreekhetra (Puri), holds the rightful title of ‘Jagannath Dham’.

Citing the authority of Mukti Mandap—the apex religious body of scholars at Puri’s 12th-century Jagannath Temple—the Gajapati clarified that according to scriptures, the sacred idols of the Holy Trinity must be crafted exclusively from neem wood (Daru). The use of metal or stone idols, as seen in the Digha temple, is not sanctioned by tradition.

He further asserted that offerings made outside Puri Srimandir should not be termed ‘Mahaprasad’, as this too contradicts religious norms.

The controversy escalated following the consecration of the Digha temple, prompting Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo to strongly criticise the West Bengal government on May 2. “Puri Srimandir alone is Jagannath Dham,” he affirmed.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida also weighed in, remarking that pride born from autocratic actions invites divine disapproval. “Lord Jagannath tolerates everything but not arrogance,” she told the media.

Facing mounting opposition, the West Bengal government has quietly removed the ‘Jagannath Dham’ signage from the Digha temple premises. BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya was among the first to highlight the move on social media, posting before-and-after images of the temple gate.

“After strong protests from devotees, the West Bengal government was forced to remove the misleading ‘Dham’ signage. This is a significant victory for Hindu unity,” Malviya wrote.

However, the matter is far from settled. While the nameplate has vanished from the temple compound, the term ‘Jagannath Dham Digha’ remains visible on the temple’s official website and affiliated government materials, drawing fresh criticism.

“This isn’t just about nomenclature. The term ‘Dham’ holds profound religious significance. Misusing it politically risks confusing devotees and diminishing Puri’s sanctity,” remarked a scholar from Odisha.

The Odisha government, which earlier threatened legal action over the unauthorized use of the title, has yet to comment on the latest developments. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan had previously clarified that only four places—Puri, Badrinath, Rameswaram, and Dwarka—are recognized as ‘Dhams’ in Hindu tradition.