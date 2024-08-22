Didi's nephew demands swift anti-rape law in India

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday sought a "strong" anti-rape law that would deliver justice within 50 days in wake of the barbaric incident at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city.

He wrote on X-handle, “Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME.”

Mr Banerjee observed, “Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed. With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises.”

The TMC national general secretary added, “State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective. WAKE UP INDIA!”