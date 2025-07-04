Didi Writes to Shah, Seeks Strong Action on Cybercrime

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concerns about the rising impact of provocative social media content and cybercrime to union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday. She also underlined the need for stringent legislative and policy interventions.

In a letter to Mr Shah, the CM wrote, “In recent times, it has been observed that incendiary narratives, misleading stories and fake videos circulating on social media are contributing significantly to the aggravation of criminal tendencies among certain sections of society.”

According to her, “Such content not only spreads misinformation but also has the potential to inflame communal sentiments, incite violence, disrupt societal harmony and indulge in crime against women. The instantaneous and wide-reaching nature of misuse of digital platforms amplifies these effects manifold.”

Ms Banerjee observed, “In addition, the menace of cybercrime is growing both in complexity and in its detrimental impact. From financial frauds and identity theft to online harassment and defamation, cybercrimes are exacting a severe toll on individuals and institutions alike. Notably, both provocative social media posts and cybercrimes disproportionately affect the vulnerable sections of society-women, children, the elderly, and those from economically weaker backgrounds-who are often less equipped to identify, counter, or recover from such harm.”

She added, “There is, therefore, an urgent need for stringent legislative provisions that can act as an effective deterrent against the creation and dissemination of provocative content and acts perpetrated with criminal intent in cyberspace.”