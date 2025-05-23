Didi Wants Special Parl Session After Op Sindoor MP Teams’ Return

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged the Centre to convene a special session in Parliament after the return of all the MPs from the global outreach campaign about Operation Sindoor.

The Trinamul Congress supremo posted on her X handle: “I am glad to see all-party delegation visiting various countries as part of India’s global outreach against terrorism. As I have consistently maintained, the AITC stands firmly behind any step the Union takes in the national interest and in defence of our sovereignty.”

Banerjee added, “I urge the Union Government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, as I believe the people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict and the evolving developments - BEFORE ANYONE ELSE.”

Meanwhile, her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who has been on a visit to Japan alongwith with other parliamentarians, shared his experience of interacting with the officials in that country.

“Day 2 in Tokyo of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation to Japan was marked by moments of deep personal reflection and purposeful diplomatic engagement. I began the day by paying homage to two extraordinary sons of Bengal whose legacies transcend borders – Shri Rash Behari Bose, who championed India’s independence from afar with unflinching resolve, and Justice Radhabinod Pal, whose principled stand in the face of global consensus remains a testament to the courage of conviction,” he posted on X-handle.

“In a significant step towards deepening Indo-Japanese parliamentary relations, our delegation met Mr. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship League. We exchanged views on strengthening cooperation through democratic dialogue and institutional exchange. Later, we called on H.E. Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan. On behalf of our nation, we conveyed India’s gratitude for Japan’s steadfast support across decades, and reiterated our shared commitment to advancing peace, stability and democratic values in an increasingly fractured world. During our conversation, I took the opportunity to invite him to visit West Bengal on his next visit to India.

We concluded the day with a press interaction, underlining India’s strong and collective resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms.”