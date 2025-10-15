Didi Wants Bhutan to Check Water to Stop Flood in Bengal

Kolkata: After demanding compensation from Bhutan for the recent disaster in northern parts of West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sought the neighbouring country to check the release of water so that the region would not get devastated by flood again.

Ms Banerjee said at an administrative meeting in Darjeeling, “I don't want to throw funds into the water. First, water from Bhutan has to be reduced. Whoever represents us will have to tell them that they need to help us since a huge devastation happened here. Secondly, Bengal has to be made a member.

She added, “Thirdly, a way out must be made so that waters from dams in Bhutan don't enter here and cause damage. Why should we suffer every time?” The CM asserted that her government has been undertaking reconstruction work on war footing basis in the affected districts as several houses, health centres and administrative buildings were damaged in Mirik, parts of Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

Referring to BJP’s attacks, Ms Banerjee pointed out, "Mere criticism of the state's relief efforts won't help in mitigating the miseries of people. One should stand by the affected physically and extend help.” She also alleged, "The central government is indifferent to the issue of recurrent flooding in both parts of Bengal and never takes initiatives to dredge rivers such as Bhagirathi, Torsha and Teesta.”