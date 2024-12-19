Didi: Shocked by remark of Shah on Ambedkar

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her "shock" on Thursday over union home minister Amit Shah's controversial remark about constitutional luminary B R Ambedkar in the Parliament.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Christmas Carnival at Allen Park on Park Street, the Trinamul Congress supremo said, “Every religion has its own importance. All are needed. I'm shocked to hear the comment made about Ambedkar.”

She was referring to the statement of Mr Shah who was heard saying at the Rajya Sabha on December 17, “A fashion has emerged now…Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. One would have been in heaven till seven births if God's name was taken so many times.”

This was the second time within a day Ms Banerjee trained her guns on Mr Shah. On Wednesday, she posted on X-handle, “The mask has fallen! As Parliament reflects on 75 glorious years of the Constitution, HM @AmitShah chose to TARNISH this occasion with DEROGATORY remarks against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, that too in the temple of Democracy.”

The TMC chief alleged, “This is a display of BJP’s CASTEIST and ANTI-DALIT mindset. If this is how they behave after being reduced to 240 seats, imagine the damage they would’ve inflicted if their dream of 400 seats had been realised. They’d have rewritten history to entirely erase Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions.”

She also claimed, “HM Amit Shah’s remarks are an insult to the millions who look up to Babasaheb for guidance and inspiration. But what else can you expect from a party that has internalised HATE and BIGOTRY? Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is the Father of the Constitution, this outrageous remark is not only an outright attack on him but all members of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, which symbolised India’s unity in diversity with members from all castes, creeds, ethnicities, and religions.”

On the Centre's cancellation of X-Mas holiday on December 25, the CM added, “We however didn't do it. We have kept it as a holiday so that everyone wants to spend the day with their families and go out with them on that day. We love all communities.”