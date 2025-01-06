Didi: Indian Fishermen were Tourtured in Bangladesh

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that 95 Indian fishermen, repatriated from Bangladesh, were tortured during their captivity in the neighbouring country.

The CM felicitated the group at an event at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas by announcing a financial assistance of ₹10,000 to each of them for their welfare. She is on a two-day visit in the farthest part of the district to monitor preparations for Gangasagar Mela.

“I saw some of them limping. I have come to know they were tied and beaten up with sticks. They had tears in their eyes. The district administration will ensure their treatment,” Ms Banerjee said.

She added, “Their plight can leave anyone in tears. We are two neighbouring nations and love each other. Our fishermen became victims of circumstances. They crossed the international boundary and entered Bangladesh territorial waters.”

The CM also pointed out, “We have managed to bring back 95 fishermen. They spent a long time in Bangladesh prisons. We made all effort to bring them back. We were in regular touch with the (MEA) authorities.”

She said, “We are giving ₹10,000 each so that they can run their families. But we are pained that another jumped into the water out of fear and died. We are giving ₹2 lakh to his wife.”

On the Gangasagar Mela preparations, Ms Banerjee pinned hope on the pilgrimage to become a ‘national fair’ in future.