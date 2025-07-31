Didi: Each Durga Puja Committee to Get Rs 1.10 Lakhs This Year; BJP Calls It a Waste

Kolkata: Riding the sentiment of Bangaliana amid attacks on Bengali speaking migrant workers outside West Bengal ahead of the Assembly Election in 2026, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hiked the dole of her government to each organiser of Durga Puja this year from Rs 85,000 to a whopping Rs 1,10,000.

This would however cost the cash-strapped state government around Rs 400 crores to sponsor the grand festival. BJP has come down heavily on her for the decision and called it “a waste of taxpayers’ hard earned money".

Ms Banerjee said at the puja organisers’ preparatory meeting in Netaji Indoor Stadium, “Last time I gave Rs 85000. Should I make it Rs 90,000 this time? Let me see who wants what? 90 (thousand)…95 (thousand)…1 (lakh)? Okay, 1.10 lakhs. Happy now?! The puja should be full of joy. Joy Maa Durga, Joy Bangla.”

Her announcement triggered a huge round of applause instantly in the audience. The CM also informed that the puja committees would get a rebate of 80 per cent on the electricity bills. She further waived all the government fees including fire brigade.

Attacking Ms Banerjee, state BJP president Sameek Bhattacharya said, “Devi Durga, irrespective of whether the CM provides funds or not, will come down to Bengal from Kailash at proper time. But this time, Maa Durga will however create a platform for immersion before her departure. Durga Puja will happen regardless of her funds.”

He added, “At a time, the CM is telling the Supreme Court in affidavits of having no money to pay DA arrears to its employees, she is making such announcements. This is a waste of taxpayers’ hard-earned money. It is not the government’s job to sponsor pujas.”