Didi: BSF ‘Deep Inside Job’ Allows B’desh Goons to WB

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of carrying out a “deep inside job” at the behest of the Centre to disturb the peace in the state.

The Trinamul Congress supremo alleged at her administrative review meeting in the state secretariat Nabanna that the BSF has been allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators across the border for crime here.

“Goons are being sent here. People, who come in for killing and go out, are allowed to cross the border. This is a deep inside job of BSF, supported by a blueprint from the central government. Such activities would not have been possible without a plan,” Ms Banerjee claimed.

She then pointed out, “People are entering through Islampur, Sitai, Chopra. Why aren't you protesting? The border is in the hands of the BSF. If anyone thinks that they can malign TMC by allowing infiltration, let them be warned that the TMC does not resort to such activities. Don’t abuse TMC by supporting the wrongdoings of BSF.”

The CM also argued, “Rajeev Kumar (state director general of police) shared some information with me. I also got some local information which turned out to be true. We are aware of it. I need some more details as I will write a strong letter (to the Centre) on why this is being done.”

She added, “We want peace to prevail here and there. We never had bad relations between two Bengals. We speak and walk the path in the same language. Anyone can come here for medical treatment or on humanitarian ground but we have to be informed.”

While BSF remained silent, BJP attacked Ms Banerjee. Union minister of state Sukanta Majumdar posted on X-handle, “The failed Chief Minister of the state, @MamataOfficial, has reached the ultimate level of delusion!”

He wrote, “Despite not providing land to set up outposts for border surveillance, she used to blame the Border Security Force (@BSF_India ) for illegal infiltration. But now, crossing all limits of accusations, she has started blaming her own administration's officials! According to her, the incompetent District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) under her administration are allowing foreign criminals to infiltrate the border to murder the elected representatives of her party.”