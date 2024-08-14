Didi Accuses Opponents of Bangladesh-Style Protests

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the opposition parties of orchestrating a smear campaign against her government to capture power in style of the “Bangladesh protest” over the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty lady doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week.

Ms Banerjee's attack came hours before an all-women vigil ‘Reclaim the Night-The Night is Ours-Justice for RG Kar’ on the Independence Day-eve at various junctions across the state and country to protest the horrific crime. Interestingly, her party MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also decided to join the apolitical public congregation.

In the evening, Ms Banerjee said at a TMC event in Behala, “What didn't we do? Didn't we extend our sympathy and take action? We took all possible actions in this case but still a malicious campaign is on. CPI(M) and BJP are trying to organise Bangladesh-like protests to capture power in Bengal.” She also did not spare her INDIA partner, Congress, in wake of criticism by party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over the incident.

The TMC chief pointed out, "I want to ask Congress how many incidents have taken place in your states? What action did you take? And under the CPI(M) rule here earlier, a series of heinous crimes but the then government was silent. Since there was no social media then. So people didn't come to know instantly."

Sending a message to the agitating doctors, Ms Banerjee told them, “I urge doctors who have not joined the duty. If it makes you happy…I will touch your feet and request you to resume your duties to help people with medical assistance. Three people have died including a minor and a pregnant woman.”

To counter the opposition's attack, Ms Banerjee later announced that the TMC would protest in all blocks, wards and all municipalities of state on August 17 against Baam-Raam (BJP-Left) conspiracy to defame Bengal.