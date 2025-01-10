Diaspora’s outstanding contributions enhance India’s global image: Jaishankar

Bhubaneswar: External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday lauded the Indian diaspora for their remarkable contributions to both India and the world, describing their achievements as a source of immense pride.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2025 convention at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, he highlighted the diaspora's exceptional role in shaping India’s global image.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jaishankar said, “From holding political offices and leading organisations to excelling across various fields, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have left an indelible mark on global society. Their extraordinary talent, creativity, and dedication have strengthened India’s relationships with nations worldwide. Today, when the world thinks of India, it often does so through the prism of our diaspora’s accomplishments, shaping a collective brand that fills us with pride.”

The minister noted that the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, conferred by the President of India on distinguished members of the diaspora, reflect the nation’s deep appreciation for their achievements.

“These awards are not just recognition of individual excellence but also a testament to the value India places on its global community,” he added.

Reflecting on the convention’s theme, "Diaspora’s Contributing to a Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), Dr Jaishankar emphasised the importance of the diaspora in India’s progress. Panels on youth leadership, migrant skills, sustainable development, Nari Shakti (women empowerment), and cultural connections provided a platform for meaningful discussions.

“India is currently the fifth-largest economy and is poised to become the third by the end of this decade,” he stated. “As our global responsibilities grow, so do our external commitments. We approach the world with the principles of ‘India First’ and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The World is One Family). The diaspora is instrumental in defining our image as a resurgent civilization, fostering interdependence, technology flows, and talent mobility.”

Dr Jaishankar also praised Odisha for hosting the PBD convention, noting the event’s role in raising the international profile of host states and fostering closer connections with their diaspora. He expressed confidence that Odisha would leverage this opportunity effectively.

For the past two decades, the Ministry of External Affairs has organized the PBD convention across different states, providing a platform to celebrate and engage with the Indian diaspora’s achievements and aspirations.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas continues to be a beacon of India’s growing global influence, fueled by the dedication and achievements of its vibrant diaspora community.