DIA Official Briefs Foreign Attaches On Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency (DG-DIA), Lt Gen. D.S. Rana, on Tuesday briefed foreign service attaches of 70 nations on Operation Sindoor. Lt Gen Rana elaborated on deliberate planning process for selection of targets with confirmed terror linkages. The integrated, precise and prompt response by the Indian armed forces to achieve the stated objectives, executed through intense multi domain operations was also highlighted.

Lt Gen. Rana showcased the synergised force application through jointness and integration in Operation Sindoor, with demonstrated battle effectiveness of indigenous kinetic force multipliers. He also highlighted the technological superiority of Indian armed forces in niche non-kinetic domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare.

Lt Gen. Rana also placed a record of the relentless anti-India misinformation campaign conducted by the adversary and its ramifications on regional peace and stability. Modalities of ‘Our whole of nation’ approach which effectively and swiftly countered the false narrative, was also highlighted.