Dhoni appointed as brand ambassador for Jharkhand elections

Ranchi: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had been appointed as the brand ambassador for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, as confirmed by the Election Commission. Dhoni has granted permission for his image to be used in promoting voter mobilization efforts, said Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar at a press conference in Ranchi.

Kumar stated, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni will work for the mobilization of voters,” emphasising the role Dhoni will play in increasing awareness through the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SWEEP) program. The Election Commission aims to capitalise on Dhoni’s popularity to encourage voter turnout, particularly among young voters.

The first phase of elections in Jharkhand is set to begin on November 13, covering 43 constituencies. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has already released its first list of 35 candidates on October 23, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its list of 66 candidates on October 19.

The BJP will contest the elections in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), aiming to secure 68 seats. In contrast, the JMM is allied with the Congress, planning to contest 70 of the 81 assembly seats, with the remaining seats allocated to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other partners. Election results will be announced on November 23.







