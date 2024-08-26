Dhing gangrape: AIUDF MLA accuses cops of killing prime accused in custody to conceal non-Muslim suspects

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and Dhing MLA, Aminul Islam, here on Monday alleged that the police murdered the Dhing rape accused who, police claimed, died by drowning in a pond while trying to escape from police custody.

Mr Islam told reporters that the police orchestrated the incident to conceal the fact that other accused individuals, along with the deceased, belong to a different religion and are not Muslim.

The AIUDF legislator said that the police might have staged the escape attempt to murder the accused and prevent him from revealing information about the involvement of others in the case, supposedly from a different community.

It is significant that police claimed that two gangrape accused are still at large.

Mr Islam also came down heavily on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing him of politicizing the case by highlighting the religious identity of the accused.

Mr Islam argued that since the Dhing gangrape case, 29 similar cases have been reported. Of these, four involve Muslim suspects, while the rest are Hindus, he pointed out.

One of the prime accused Tafajul Islam in the gang-rape of the minor girl of class 10 died by drowning. Police claimed that he tried to jump custody and fell into a pond. However, he could not be saved and the police later fished out his body from the pond.

Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka said, "The accused was taken to the crime scene when he pulled away from the official and fell into a pond. We immediately cordoned the area and SDRF was called in. However, his body recovered after some time."

He said, “The search for the other suspects is also underway and they will be apprehended soon.”