Dhankar orders probe after Rs.500 notes found at Singhvi’s seat in Rajya Sabha

The degree to which Dhankharji appears to have become partisan, and the blatancy of his partisanship, sets a new benchmark of gubernatorial indiscretion. (PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ordered a probe into the currency notes that were recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was elected from Telangana, Rajya Sabha.

“I hereby inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday, a apparently a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from Telangana. The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway,” he said.

In a tweet, Singhvi said, “Heard of it for the first time now. Never heard of it till now! I carry one 500 rs note when I go to RS. First time heard of it. I reached inside house at 1257 pm yesterday and house rose at 1 pm; then I sat in canteen till 130 pm with Ayodhya Rami Reddy then I left parl!”