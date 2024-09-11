DGCA releases guidelines for issuing air taxi licence

Use of drones has increased in and around Hyderabad. (Representational image) Use of drones has increased in and around Hyderabad. (Representational image)

�New Delhi:�In order to facilitate the licensing process for air taxis in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday released new guidelines for obtaining airworthiness certification for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This is to promote advanced air mobility solutions while ensuring the safety and reliability of emerging eVTOL technologies, the DGCA said.

eVTOLs, or aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing, are powered by electric systems and are expected to play a key role in India's future aviation landscape. The country plans to introduce air taxis by 2026, with InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, already placing an order for 200 air taxis from US-based company Archer. The first service is planned for the Delhi-Gurugram route, where air taxis will cover the 27 km in just 7 minutes, drastically reducing travel time from the typical 1.5 to 2 hours by road. Additional services are set to launch in Mumbai and Bengaluru in phases.

The advisory circular outlines comprehensive safety standards, including guidelines on the design, construction, flight performance, structural strength, and crew interface of eVTOL aircraft. These steps are intended to streamline the certification process for such aircraft in India.

The DGCA's move is part of a larger global effort to standardise eVTOL certification and foster innovation in the development and manufacturing of eVTOL technology within the Indian aviation industry. Last week, the DGCA also released an advisory circular on vertiports, which will serve as the designated hubs for eVTOL operations.

Union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu hailed the initiative as a "transformative move" towards the future of air mobility. "By encouraging the development and operation of VTOLs, the Government of India is paving the way for innovative, efficient, and sustainable urban transport solutions. These initiatives align with India's vision of enhancing regional connectivity, making air travel more comfortable for passengers, and adopting cutting-edge aviation technologies," he said.

