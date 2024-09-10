Development takes toll, Odisha loses 26.75 lakh trees in 23 years

Bhubaneswar: The world often debates that development should not come at the cost of nature. However, the reality is different. Development activities take their toll on nature. One can gauge the authenticity of this fact as they find that Odisha has lost 26.75 lakh trees in the past 23 years for development purposes.

According to state forest, environment and climate change minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, as many as 26, 75, 028 trees were felled during the tenure of the previous Naveen Patnaik government during 2000-2023 for the construction of 428 projects in the state.

“The highest number of trees was felled in Odisha for providing electricity services and undertaking mining activities. While 13, 09,439 trees were felled for providing electricity services, 9, 64,063 trees were cut for undertaking mining activities,” the minister said in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Similarly, the minister said, around six lakh trees were felled for road expansion work.

While 6.89 lakh trees were felled for irrigation projects, more than three lakh trees were cut for setting up industries. Several old and huge trees were felled for development work during the tenure of the previous government, added Khuntia.

Environmentalists have expressed their concern over the large-scale felling of trees.

“It’s quite shocking and unfortunate that so many trees were felled on the pretext of development activities in the state. We are destroying more trees than we are growing every year. We are rather destroying ourselves by felling trees on the pretext of development,” said Jaykrushna Panigrahi, a renowned green activist.

Dr Gourang Charan Rout, a noted Gandhian leader and environmentalist, said. “The impact of felling trees on global warming and climate change is well-known. It’s high time that we realised it and spread green cover around us to improve our environment to lead healthy lives.”

Odisha, a state endowed with natural resources like iron ore, bauxite, chromite, dolomite and coal, witnessed massive road and bridge construction activities as well as setting up large steel, sponge and aluminium industries following the rise in the metal prices in the global markets since the beginning of the present century.

More trees are likely to fall victims to the development activities in the coming days as several projects are still under construction.



