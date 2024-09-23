Development in border areas will foster reverse migration: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Monday said once development reaches border areas, it will foster reverse migration and enhance security.



During his visit to the remote administrative circles of Pipsorang and Tali in Kra Daadi district, he emphasised the government's commitment to progress through the Vibrant Village Programme, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks the first visit by a governor to these areas, an official statement said.

Parnaik highlighted the importance of advancing health, education, infrastructure, and tourism for the socio-economic development of remote villages, noting that the government is reaching out to residents via the Ayushman Bharat, Jan Suvidha, and Seva Aapke Dwar programmes. He suggested using drones for medicine delivery in remote locations like Pipsorang.

While reviewing development programmes in Tali, located nearly 90 km from the district headquarters in Palin, Parnaik, along with State Land Management and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja and local MLA Jikke Tako, focused on strengthening the four priority sectors of health, education, infrastructure, and tourism. He urged officials to engage with communities, inspect progress firsthand, and leverage technology to monitor initiatives effectively.

Parnaik stressed the need for district hospitals to have at least four basic specialists and called for the availability of essential medicines at health centers. Concerned about education in rural areas, he encouraged officials to address dropouts and promote reading by providing libraries.

Highlighting the state's tourism potential, he proposed adopting a Bhutanese model to encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment among youth. He also advised officials to utilise technology and automation for improved project planning and execution, ensuring better data management to identify needs and rectify shortcomings promptly.