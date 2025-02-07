Deve Gowda claims Naidu wanted to be NDA vice chairman but Modi declined, Nadda denies any such discussion

New Delhi, Feb. 7: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wanted to become the vice chairman of the NDA after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined it, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has claimed in Rajya Sabha.

However, BJP chief J P Nadda was quick to clarify that no such discussion took place.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address on Thursday, Gowda said, “Chandrababu Naidu, who supports this government with his 16 members, wanted to become the vice chairman or chairman of the alliance, but Modiji did not agree. He knows how to run the administration.”

After Gowda concluded his address, Nadda asserted that no such discussion took place.

“As the president of the party, I want to clarify that no such discussion happened in the NDA,” Nadda said, adding that everyone accepted the leadership of Modi.

Both the TDP, led by Naidu, and Gowda's JDS are part of the ruling NDA.

According to Gowda, “In the UPA government, there was not only prime minister but also vice-chairman, or what we call the power centre in the political system. The power centre was with the chairman. But, Modiji has not allowed anyone to handle or meddle with the government.”

While speaking on the President's address, he said the government has stated that the highest priority is given to the poor, the middle class, the youth, and women.

“To achieve this highest priority, to implement this, and to achieve the prospects of this neglected section, it is necessary to have a stable government that can run for five years,” Gowda said.

He added, “Now, with the support of the regional parties like us, with 305 members, this government will run for five years. There is no question of any hesitation. I am not afraid of telling, there is nothing to curry any favour from the prime minister.”

Gowda lauded Modi and said that having experience as prime minister and chief minister, he is the only tallest leader in this country who can run it without oscillation.

“I know how Modiji in his 22 years as chief minister, and as prime minister, is running the country, I know. Today, the world has recognised; it is not the question of Deve gowda or X Y Z. The world has recognized Modiji as the tallest leader,” he said.

Talking about the water problem in Bengaluru, Gowda said he had “begged” Manmohan Singh to solve it but he said he couldn't.

“It is only Modi ji who can solve the problem. The people of Karnataka - Bengaluru and other districts - are suffering for want of drinking water. I want, in my lifetime, that it should be solved,” he said.