Derogatory remarks against deities, saints of any religion unacceptable: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said derogatory remarks against deities, great men or saints belonging to any religion or sect are unacceptable and those doing so will be "punished vigorously", remarks that come in the backdrop of Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Reviewing the law and order situation with the chief secretary, DGP and other officials, the chief minister also said that "anarchy, vandalism or arson in the name of protest is not acceptable" and whoever dares to do this will have to pay the price for it".



The chief minister stressed that faith of every sect and religion should be respected. "Every citizen should have a sense of gratitude towards great men, but this cannot be forced and cannot be imposed on anyone," Adityanath said in a statement issued here.

"If any person tampers with faith, makes derogatory remarks against the faith of great men, deities, sect etc., then he will be brought under the purview of law and punished rigorously, but people of all sects, religions will have to respect each other," he said.

Adityanath's remarks came in the backdrop of Narsinghanand's objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Several Muslim organisations have called for the arrest of the priest, and leaders of political parties like the BSP, the National Conference and the Samajwadi Party have also joined the chorus for strict action against him.

On October 3, an FIR was lodged by Sub-inspector Trivendra Singh against Narsinghanand stating that on September 19 he had made derogatory remarks against a community during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Lohiya Naga and termed it as a violation of Section 302 of BNS (deals with the offence of uttering words or making sounds to intentionally hurt someone's religious feelings.)

Another FIR was lodged by Bhanu Prakash Singh, sub-inspector and area beat in-charge Dasna area of Wave City police station. In this complaint, the priest's disciples-- Anil Yadav Chota Narsimahanand, Yati Ran Singhanand, Yati Ram Swaroopanand and Yati Nirbhayanand of Dasna temple -- have been accused of making objectionable remarks, a video of which had appeared on social media.

The chief minister also directed the police administration that every district and every police station should ensure that the upcoming festivals are celebrated with joy and harmony. "Identify those who spoil the atmosphere and take strict action against them. Deal strictly with those who work against the law," he said.

While giving instructions to ensure women's safety, the chief minister said foot patrolling and police response vehicle should be intensified in crowded areas. He said safety and convenience of women should be ensured.