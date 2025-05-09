Deranged Fantasy: FS Misri Blasts Pak For Attempting To Blame India For Attacks On Places Of Worship

New Delhi: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Friday lambasted Pakistan for its "deranged fantasy" of accusing India of attacking Indian cities like Amritsar. Addressing the media at a special ministry of external affairs briefing, the foreign minister also dismissed the "blatant lie" peddled by Islamabad that India had targeted the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistani Punjab. Slamming Islamabad for its "cowardly actions" of escalating attacks on Indian cities, he confirmed that the services of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor stand suspended.

Mr Misri pointed out that Pakistan is trying to create a communal polarisation in India by levelling such "preposterous" allegations but added that "this effort by Pakistan to deceive the world" will not succeed. He said that India is "steadfast" in its unity. He accused Pakistan of "farcical denials and duplicity".

The foreign secretary also slammed Islamabad for shelling a Christian convent school complex in Poonch, leading to the deaths of two students there.

In response to a query, the foreign secretary described as "fitting" India's recent strike on terrorist infrastructure at Bahawalpur in Pakistani Punjab, which was associated with the killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl at the hands of a Pakistan-born terrorist.