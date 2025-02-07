Deportation blues have people seen red?

'The return of the deported Indian' appeared to have agitated Indians and online where expression is easier, many have taken to airing their views on an issue that is likely gain more traction in the days and months to come.

On Reddit today, a rather long discussion pointed to just exercised people are on this issue.

While it is an exercise in futility to explain what “Dunki” or “Donkey flight” means (after the SRK movie) one must fully understand the treacherous journey out of one's home country till they land at the destination country. Trekking through jungles, and putting their lives in the hands of criminals gangs to reach the shores of America or Europe. India now stands at the 5th largest source of illegal migrants to the US. With numbers like 100,000 migrants that were reported by the US Border Protection Agency (these are the ones that were caught) there are numerous that have gone unaccounted for. These people face tough terrains, criminals, wild animals even rapes and robbery at the hands of the agents that promise them a passage to new beginnings. Some succumb to the perilous journey and the fittest survive.





Back to the Reddit post that sparked a major discussion upon the arrivals of these migrants who were sent back from the US in a giant army cargo plane like cattle. With their feet shackled and their hands tied up the entire time. 1 lavatory for 104 migrants is as good as being herded around.

Come to think of it, the cost of entering America is around 85 lakhs. People go to any extent to pay for the big American dream, be it selling their homes, jewellery to taking bank loans at exuberant 10% interest rates. Upon returning, these migrants have asked for support from their home government. Being citizens of India one can practice that freedom. They have requested the Indian government to waive off their loans as they are now unemployed and to give them government jobs.

One of the arguments is whether this ask is right or not. Some of them believe that these migrants spend a bomb to go abroad and if successful live a happy life there. How does the Indian government benefit from them? It’s not like they’re paying taxes or bringing any money home.





The other argument is that some of these migrants have posted reels and pictures of themselves during the journey probably with the intention to show the tough terrains but in actuality it backfired on them and how. People are angry that they’ve taken this illegal step and are flaunting it on social media which almost gives the idea that these migrants think they are above the law.





The third argument is that these people who illegally enter another country can’t find blue collared jobs or any other well paying jobs because of their visa situation. This leaves them doing odd jobs like cleaners, housekeeping etc; It keeps them off the radar. Irrespective whether their educational qualifications being that of a graduate or even post graduates. So, if one is ready to do these jobs in a foreign country, why not do them in your own country and make an honest living?





Although this conversation has valid points made by people, there are underlying currents of age old problems India has faced for decades, unemployment, poverty and (with the coming of social media) the want of a better life. We live in a cynical world, one that will be quick to pass judgment on people who took “the easier way” whereas only those who have taken this journey really know what went on and what all they shall keep to themselves forever.

























