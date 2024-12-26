Dense fog envelops Delhi, disrupts rail, air travel

Residents of the tribal hamlet Lambasingi, popular as Andhra Pradesh's Kashmir in ASR district, said the fog has been enveloping them till 10 a.m. for the past one week. (DC Image)

Delhi experienced dense fog on Thursday morning, prompting the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to implement low-visibility procedures. Despite the challenging weather, flight operations for CAT III-compliant aircraft remained unaffected. However, on Wednesday, airport authorities issued an advisory warning that flights not equipped with CAT III compliance could face disruptions.

In a social media post, the airport stated, “While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected.” Authorities also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information, adding, “Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

CAT III, a category of precision landing systems, enables aircraft to land in extremely low-visibility conditions.

Meanwhile, dense fog also impacted rail services, with at least 18 trains to Delhi running late. These included prominent services like the Avadh Assam Express, Unchahar Express, Vikramshila Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express, Shiv Ganga Express, and Duronto Express.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 7°C and predicted dense fog during late nights and early mornings on December 26 and 28. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 372 on Thursday morning, falling in the 'very poor' category.

For context, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noted that Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Bawana recorded AQI levels of 372, 362, and 376, respectively. An AQI between 301 and 400 is categorized as 'very poor,' while levels between 401 and 500 are considered 'severe.'

The IMD also forecasted partly cloudy skies with possible light rain by evening or night, accompanied by surface winds from the northeast at speeds below 4 km/h.