Demand Grows Louder for Deportation of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Infiltrators Living in Odisha

Bhubaneswar:�Bharat Raksha Manch (BRM), a forum of intellectual personnel and ex-defence personnel, on Friday held a massive rally in Odisha state capital Bhubaneswar seeking to draw the attention of the state government to increasing infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas into the state.

The organisation, while alleging that infiltrators were being pushed into the province at the best of some international “Islamic fundamentalist elements,” urged the state government for immediate identification and deportations of these infiltrators.

Addressing the a mammoth rally held under the leadership of BRM national secretary general Dr Ashok Achayra, the delegates coming from across the country said the infiltrators had settled in at least 80 urban centres and several rural areas in the state and fraudulently acquired voter identity cards and Aadhaar cards, thereby availing benefits of various government welfare schemes.



“During the day time, the Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims work as street vendors, masons and menial workers. But, they indulge in various crimes like theft, smuggling and dacoity at night. The Odisha government must wake up and identify these infiltrators,” said Suryakant Kelkar, founder and national coordinator of Bharat Raksha Manch.



Kelkar, who had spent eight years in Odisha during his early life, addressed the gathering in chaste Odia.



Satyanarayan Jatia, a six-time Lok Sabha MP and ex-Union minister expressed concern over the infiltrators trying to change the demographic profile of the country and maintained that India must be declared as Hindu Rashtra.



Dr Acharya cited how the infiltrators across the country had started influencing India’s political landscape and said days are not far away when “these elements” (infiltrators) will rig the Indian election systems because of their dominating number.



“Hindus are now insecure in some states of India like Kerala and West Bengal. Even when Hindus are attacked, some political parties do not open their mouths.



Some international Islamic fundamentalist organizations are sending Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims here to increase the Muslim population in India. Hindus are being persecuted by Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh. At the time of the country's independence, the number of Hindus living in those two countries has been drastically decreasing,” maintained 1971 war veteran Commander Bhusan Dewan.



Researcher Anil Dhir, Manoj Bhai, Siba Prasad Mishra, Pradeep Kumar Jena, Surendra Mohanty, Mamata Panda, Krushna Chandra Jagdev, Pramod Dhal, Laxminarayan Sharma, Puranjan Padhi and many ex-defence personnel intellectuals were among others attended who attended the rally.



