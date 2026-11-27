Mumbai: Amid speculation that MPs from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP might also support the proposed delimitation Bill, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has launched a sharp attack, saying that those who support the Bill would be remembered as the biggest traitors of the 21st century. He also alleged that MPs were being bought off to support the Bill, with a price tag of Rs 150 crore set for each MP.

“History always remembers the names of traitors; revelations about acts of betrayal simply vanish into thin air,” Raut said in his post on X on Friday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader called the delimitation legislation a BJP “conspiracy” and said his party would vote against it. He also accused the Centre of using women’s reservation to advance a plan to redraw Lok Sabha constituencies.

“This delimitation (Bill) is a conspiracy hatched by the BJP to snatch power away from the people of this country. Anyone who supports it is betraying the nation’s citizens and will go down in history as one of the greatest traitors of the 21st century. Therefore, every patriotic and pro-democracy party must reject this delimitation move in the House,” Raut urged.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said, “Today, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray is no longer with us, and Sharad Pawar — due to ill health — is not in a position to engage in a struggle or make critical decisions; otherwise, no one would have dared to introduce such an anti-national Delimitation Bill in Parliament in such a corrupt manner.”

Raut also accused the ruling dispensation of offering Rs 150 crore to each MP to secure support or induce cross-voting. He claimed that intermediaries had been appointed in several states to approach lawmakers.

“The government is plotting to impose a delimitation Bill under the guise of a women’s reservation Bill. To achieve this, MPs are being bought off; a price of Rs 150 crore has been set for each MP. Agents have been appointed in every state to facilitate these transactions. In Maharashtra, this responsibility has been entrusted to two MPs — one from Jharkhand and one from Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Raut claimed that the proposed exercise would increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 elected seats to between 850 and 860. He said the BJP feared defeat in the 2029 general election and was seeking to redraw constituencies to improve its electoral prospects.

Sanjay Raut alleged that the BJP faced defeat in 2029 and that this was a ploy by the party to regain power. “Until now, they (the BJP) have secured victories by manipulating EVMs and stealing votes. Now that they have been exposed, they intend to use the delimitation process to redraw constituencies to their own advantage, with the goal of returning to power in 2029 and ensuring they never have to leave,” he added.

However, BJP State Chief Spokesperson Navnath Ban hit back, saying that Raut’s stance was fundamentally opposed to both women’s political representation and the Constitution.

“Opposing the process of granting political representation to women is an insult to ‘Nari Shakti’. The Indian Constitution contains provisions for the reorganisation of Lok Sabha constituencies, which is set to be considered after 2026. Hence, it is inappropriate to oppose both women’s reservation and the delimitation of constituencies. Increasing women’s representation in the political system is essential for strengthening democracy,” Ban said.