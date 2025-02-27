Delhi's T2 airport terminal to be shut for 6 months

New Delhi: Terminal 2 (T2) at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be shut for around six months starting April to undergo a comprehensive refurbishment and capacity upgrade. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the closure will take place only after Terminal 1 (T1) becomes fully operational in April, ensuring minimal inconvenience to passengers.

IGIA, operated by GMR Airports-led DIAL, consists of three terminals — T1, T2, and T3 — with a combined annual passenger handling capacity of approximately 109 million. Notably, DIAL also plans to convert a section of Terminal 3 for international flights, an area that currently serves some domestic operations, in response to increasing passenger volumes. The airport has four runways in total.

Before its shutdown last year, T1 operated at a capacity of 17 million passengers; once it reopens, its capacity will expand to 40 million. Terminal 2, originally built by the Airports Authority of India 40 years ago, can currently handle 15 million passengers. Airport officials say the facility now requires modern technological upgrades and capacity enhancements, which cannot be carried out while T2 remains operational.

One of the four runways will be partially closed for the installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) ahead of winter. However, sources note that the other three runways will stay fully functional, and part of the fourth runway will also remain in use, minimising any impact on flights.

DIAL, in a statement, said T2’s revamp will modernise key areas of the terminal and its surrounding infrastructure. “The refurbishment will modernise key areas of the terminal and surrounding infrastructure, ensuring that T2 remains a top-tier facility in the global aviation landscape,” it noted, adding that these improvements are critical given the anticipated surge in domestic passenger numbers. The airport is expected to reach its maximum passenger capacity by the 2025-26 financial year.

The refurbishments will include six cutting-edge Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBs) from South Korea, featuring autonomous docking technology — the first of their kind in India — plus elevated ramps for wheelchair access, side-covering cushions for added safety, and swing doors. Modern ceilings, skylights, and advanced flooring, along with improved road connectivity to ease passenger movement. New heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to optimise air quality, advanced fire safety mechanisms, and high-resolution Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) for real-time updates.

“The refurbishment of the four-decade-old Terminal 2 is the need of the hour,” said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar. “We are committed to enhancing the overall passenger experience by upgrading key infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and elevating passenger comfort. With Terminal 2’s projected capacity expected to peak by FY 2025-26, these enhancements will be crucial in supporting the growing demand for air travel, particularly for domestic passengers.”