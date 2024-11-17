Delhi's Air Quality 'Severe,' Minimum Temperature 15.9°C

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to hazardous air conditions on Sunday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "severe" category.The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.9 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The AQI stood at 429 at 9 am, according to the 'Sameer App', which provides hourly updates from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 417 at 4 pm on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weather department has forecast moderate fog during the morning or night hours, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level at 8:30 am stood at a high 94 percent.